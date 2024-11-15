Reaction Trails Angel’s Advice To Ladies getting Pregnant

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Angel Smith has stirred reactions on social media with her advice to fellow “Bad bitches” about the rising number of pregnancies this year.

Taking to her X page, Angel humorously urged women to “Start using their bum bum,” referencing the increase in pregnancies among her peers.

She wrote: “So many bad bitches getting pregnant, y’all need to start using your bum bum. Omg,”

READ ALSO:

In the comment section, a fan suggested that Angel might be the next to announce a pregnancy, to which she responded swiftly, “No, I’m not Ty.”

The remark has drawn criticism from some followers who feel her advice was dissapointing, while others debate about the impact of celebrity statements on sensitive topics like pregnancy and family planning.

Reactions trailing this posts:

chinenye1224 quizzed: “Shey na person Role Model be this .”

TserunD penned: “Angel which kind advice be this?.”

Iloabuchiii added: “You never make sense.”

a_y_sadam reacted: “What happened to closing your legs??”

_iamsheila__ stated: “When did getting pregnant become a bad thing?so long you can take care of your child,it’s not a biggie.”

justme_chioma_ said: “Anäl?? I might not know it all but isn’t using that hole prone to fissures, leakage, ïnfection and so on??”

Share

Please follow and like us: