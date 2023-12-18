Reaction As Wizkid Slap Overzealous Fan, Davido Intervenes

Hours after the video of Nigerian Afrobeat singers, Davido and Wizkid made rounds on the internet hanging out, Nigerians have taken to their page to react after Wizkid was captured slapping an overzealous fan.

In the video, it could be seen as the music stars were showering dollar bills at DJ Skyla Tyla’s beach party in Lagos.

However, an incident during their hangout caught the attention of many online users when Wizkid unexpectedly slapped a fan during the hangout.

Wizkid’s sudden action prompted Davido to quickly intervene, preventing any further escalation by restraining the singer.

Star Boy’s reactions have since generated a wave of reactions from both fans and critics who found the drama hilarious and expected.

However, many online users have suggested that the fan may have attempted to steal from Wizkid, while others claimed the fan rudely showered money on the singer.

Meanwhile, thankful OBO was there to intervene in their dispute in other to stop any further provocation from both ends.

