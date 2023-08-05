Reaction As Whitemoney Grabs Alex Backside (Video)

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Whitemoney has made a funny remark about her fellow housemate, Alex’s backside.

In a joking manner, Whitemoney explained that Alex “Yanch” (a term used to describe buttocks) belonged to the family, and he was playfully assigned to watch over it for the male housemates.

In a viral video, it could be seen as Whitemoney playfully held Alex while jokingly grabbing her butt, which made her burst into laughter.

He said, “My sister, this Yanch belongs to all of us. My friends said I should look after this Yanch. This Yanch is a family Yanch, this Yanch belongs to the family. A Yanch for the family is a Yanch for all.

Reactions trailing this video;

@Puppyluvdedanca: “So my Alex is seeing someone outside. he’s friends with Kidd, white and Frodd.”

@Everything Classy Store: “Alex back be confusing all the male housemates.”

@walkwithjosh: “Life no hard for Biggie House.”

@evansjerrybigabwa: “Whitemoney has the best comedy. Love this guy.”

@Trixhia_: “Family nyash ah mazi.”

Click link to watch the video.