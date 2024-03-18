Reaction As Video Of Amaechi Muonagor On Sickbed Surface Online

A video of veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, speaking from his sick bed has stirred reactions online as netizens took to their social media page to sympathise with the ailing actor.

New Telegraph reports that the ailing actor was said to be suffering from kidney problems a few months ago, but the situation appears to have deteriorated.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Muonagor who was barely audible in the video could be seen greeting in Igbo before saying additional things that were impossible to understand due to his poor voice.

The video elicited a flood of emotional responses from netizens who empathised with the actor.

Muonagor’s face was bloated, and a plaster was visible on his chest.

Reactions trailing this post;

One @geraldekeh89 wrote: “God why kidney what are we eating In Nigeria.”

@bigfish_011 wrote: “This is what will happen to all of you smoking loud colos ice and so on later you better stop it now.”

frankie8222 wrote: “I think it’s Time Nollywood as an association should set up a life insurance scheme even if it means debiting them from their payments early enough so that in the case of eventuality there could be some financial comfort to ameliorate and cushion the burden.”

tenaciouslizzy wrote: “Something strange is happening I think NAFDAC should look into food and other edible products the Nigerian people are consuming to be sure kidney damage or liver failure are not caused by food or edible products sold to the public. I pray he gets help and healing.”

real_abbati247 wrote: “These are people that made our childhood fun and memorable.

olawaleadekoya: Eeei God. . but why is it always kidney problems. . . God abeg.”