Reaction As Toyin Abraham Rocks Matching Outfit With Emeka Ike At Movie Premiere

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has drawn the presence of many of her colleagues on Sunday night, December 17, at her highly-discussed movie premiere , “Malaika,” on Sunday night, drawing the presence of many of her colleagues.

However, in a viral video which got tongues wagging was her grand entrance at the event in a carriage, which she was accompanied by her senior colleague, Emeka Ike, a significant cast member of the film as they arrive together in a matching outfit.

Both adorned matching outfits as they arrived hand in hand, eliciting various reactions. Some users argued why her husband, Mr Ajeyemi is never by her side to support her career despite being in the same line of business.

Reactions as Toyin Abraham rocks matching outfit with Emeka Ike

naveda_upgraded penned: “Na only me notice say this woman hubby no dey help her promote film again? He no even dey show face around her business again.”

bolajiolagunju said: “God will bless the union bcos nah daddy Ire she suppose hold…Tope too don’t come out to advertise for her…God abeg oh…The husband no too show face.”

orefejobabawale noted: “All this online in-law here and there!”

Banktex questioned: “Where are husband?”

