Reaction As Tonto Dikeh Arrest VeryDarkMan

Some Nigerians have taken to the social media pages to react following the news that Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has commenced legal action against social media critic, VeryDarkman as she shares a photo of him at the police station.

It would be recalled that the controversial activist had dragged Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo for their involvement in the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s case.

VeryDarkMan also accused the duo, saying their fight for the late singer was beyond getting justice for him, adding that they weren’t really primarily interested in getting justice for the late musician.

In a new update, Tonto Dikeh has evidently taken the case up against VeryDarkman.

READ ALSO:

A photo she shared via her Instagram page showed that the online critic was invited to the police station to make his statement.

See reactions below:

sandypreneur wrote: “Ah..so na the suer be this. E don be”

lora_ozii commented: “Na him wan come learn now ?”

c.money11 penned: “Watin happen say them arrest person na new thing vdm is getting bigger by the day this arrest na more doings and he will be out soon”

yugie_akwari wrote: “this new year”

ejiwunmiphemy said: “Don’t play don’t play”

nerisacait said: “It’s disappointing how most of you are happy about this.

VDM is the only person that has and can speak up about things most of you all can’t.”

princesskuyet lauded: “Way to go beautiful woman”

el_nyfer said: “Please after he’s released, let iyabo ojo also arrest him. He lost it when he became a selective activist.”

See post below: