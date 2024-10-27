Reaction As Tiwa Savage’s Driver Sing For Her

Share

The driver of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage has stirred reactions on social media as video captured moments when he renders a delightful song for his boss during a private singing performance.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share the video capturing how the staff rendered a beautiful song for her, adding that he was the one that offered to sing for her while they were in the car.

In the video she shared, the driver was heard rendering ‘Olufunmi’ by Style Plus.

Tiwa Savage kept cheering him on as he continued to sing out one line after the other.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “My driver told me he wanted to sing for me tonight. No but for real he gat skillzszz rights..” Reaction trailing this posts; mhiz_tomi02 said: “This is one is not singing oo, he Dey use style tell you his mind ” tennimfoods said: “Na him dey sing na me dey open teeth” nanakings80 remarked: “Driver you never talk wetin dey hungry you” yogienny wrote: “blushing on both of them behalf ” blessing_192022 opined: “That song came from his heart o” officialalphatravel wrote: “Treat all your staff well and be free to them. E get why” alexdiva1 wrote: “Wa wow see me blushing” Watch video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tattle Room 🇳🇬 🌎 (@thetattleroomng)

