Reaction As Tiwa Savage, Wizkid Hangout In A Club

Famous Nigerian Afrobeat singers, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have caused a stir on social media after a video of the duo enjoying each other’s company at a club surfaced online.

In the viral video sighted by Sunday Telegraph, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, and a host of other celebs lent glitz to the year-end bash at Club X on Oba Elegushi Road, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos, as they celebrated a joyous and entertaining evening.

The video has sparked enthusiasm from fans as many had opined that Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have resumed their friendship after they were seen endearing public gestures, after a period of years.

Fans were left buzzing and chatting about the unquestionable rekindling of their friendship spark when the dynamic couple was captured in a lighthearted encounter, warmly hugging and enjoying each other’s presence.

A little while later, WizKid made a lighthearted attempt to break free from Tiwa Savage’s hands, and she was seen jokingly tugging him back.

@olamide: “This shipment, WizTiwa24”.

@gracymide: Tiwa is obsessed with Wiz

@Parker.s: “Jada dey look with one eye’’

@mzdarker: “They should give us a song together, this time they should kiss”.