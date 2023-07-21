Reaction As Rema Advices Ladies On Relationship (Video)

Nigerian singer, Rema has caused controversy on social media with a recent statement he made during his stage performance.

During his performance on stage, the singer stated that individuals should consider themselves single if their partner or boyfriend doesn’t support them financially by paying their bills.

This remark elicited enthusiastic cheers from his female fans, while some are in disagreement with his statement.

Following his remark, some individuals strongly supported his perspective, while others expressed their unsatisfied opinions on the comment page.

stephenrotimi_27: “The dumbest thing I’ve heard him say, all this niggas as soon as they get some money, they just start talking shit, when he was broke he never spoke like this, or try to downplay what men have to go through to get some money, not everyone can be an artist and get paid to talk shit all, so miss me with that.”

adelakuntufayl: “Dear parents, please train your female kids how to make end meets for themselves and be less dependent on others.”

instantafrik: “Your man is still your father. Carry ur bill go meet ur father.”

djbey444: “To be honest. What I think he is trying to say is a man should be able to provide and take care of his woman.”

ayoola_art: “Make my baby sha no go see this abi which kind Akoba be this.”

the_real_tobe_official: “Wetin man do man? We go kpai because say we come to earth? To be living thing come dey very hard self.”

diorite_autos: “Let the men breathe abeg… some girls and their sense of entitlement make them know person wey stingy. BE THE BOSS HAVE YOUR OWN BAG!!!”

parker_ojugo: “Rema, usher and Ruger I no know who break the relationship pass.”

