Reaction As Regina Daniels Steps Out In Style For Senatorial Wive’s Meeting

Famous Nollywood actress and wife of senator Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels has been getting a lot of encomium from netizens in recent times as she steps out in style for senatorial wives’ executive council meeting.

The mother of two disclosed that this was her first senatorial wives meeting and that the council meeting was led by the wife of the Senate President, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, who leads the President of the council.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared stunning photos of herself in an elegant dress from her clothing collection to the meeting which was held on Monday.

She revealed that they had discussed extensively how they can train and improve the girl child.

She wrote, “Yesterday was the first Executive Council meeting of the Senators Wives Association. Hosted by our delectable mummy, Her Excellency Mrs Ekaette Akpabio the wife of the Senate president of Nigeria.

“We discussed extensively different projects including ways to train and improve the girl child in Nigeria. Listening to her excellency was really inspiring. In her is a true mother to all”.

Reactions trailing her post:

Mandy Chuks wrote: “The only lady in Nigeria that made the right choice

Wind Flower wrote: “You make politics look easy, productive, and helpful to the country. The only hope but then the people don’t see it that way”

Sarah Orhonigbe wrote; “Second slide is giving Nancy Isime vibe”

Anita Code Lingeries wrote: “Gen Z senator wife”

Finest Stella wrote: “Na only this woman fit advice me about men. Jezx! Screaming luxury

See the post below: