Reaction As Portable Prostrates For Wizkid In London

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has stirred reaction on social media as he was seen prostrating for his senior colleague, Wizkid in London.

In the viral video, it could be seen as the ” Zazuu” crooner was hanging out with other big names such as Skepta when Wizkid showed up at the car lot where they were gathered.

Sighting Wizkid who went about shaking hands with colleagues, Portable stood with hands in the air, paying his respect.

When Wizkid got to him, he prostrated in greeting the singer. Reactions trailing this post; @h_sinner001 said: “Everybody dey shake and embrace Wizkid, e reach Portable turn, he begin to greet like NURTW member ” @Ade_adeyemi_ reacted: “See as portable Dey drop lansa Dey go ” @iLobalicious01 commented: “Portable too humble” @Mrlekan213 penned: “The way portable get respect, Ehn And naso the werey sabi enter person too ” Watch the video below : Wizkid x Portable x Skepta in London ❤️

