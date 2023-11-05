Reaction As Phyna Spotted With Danny Young In Church Service

Big Brother Naija (BBNAija) Season 7, “Level Up” winner, Phyna has stirred reactions online after she was spotted in church during Sunday service with a notable singer, Danny Young, worshipping fervently.

The reality TV star who has been making headlines, with severe backlashes following her stance on abortion has once again become the topic of discussion.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Phyna was seen in church holding onto the singer during a prayer session.

She also took to her Snapchat page to share the moment she was holding hands with Danny Young with a caption that reads, “in God’s presence.”

The video has since sparked mixed reactions leaving many divided on the breach of privacy, while others argued that she was in church to repent her sins.

Reactions trailing Phyna after being spotted in Church:

dark_shawtyy said: “The person that did this video is clearly not praying cause what’s this.”

prankhottiee penned: “Celebrity life no easy o No privacy again your life is now for the public consumption.”

ceodon2020 opined: “If your prayer no answer now you go Dey ask God why. Why you go dey inside church dey still fine Wetin you go take gossip. Na wa o.”

natashabankz7 wrote: “Na wa oooperson no fit go church with him neighbour again.””

kije___99 penned: “She go give her life to Christ.”

iam_angelamaka said: “Make una leave this girl make she breath kwanu. Even in church people are monitoring instead of worshipping God.”

