August 15, 2023
Reaction As Phyna Flaunts Her New Banging Body

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner, Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has sparked numerous reactions on social media after flaunting her banging body.

The reality TV star, took to her  Instagram page on Tuesday to share stunning photos of herself flaunting her curvy body.

Phyna while sharing the photos told her haters to take another look at her as she respectfully doesn’t care.

The aspiring actress also added that she is as cold as ice and as hot as Lava.

She wrote, “Always keeping together as my thoughts become words. I can be as cold as ice and as hot as Lava.

Take another look at me now. I respectfully don’t care.”

Her post has garnered a lot of reactions from fans as they hailed her for her dashing look, while others mocked her, comparing her new curve to that of Mercy Eke.

See some reactions gathered:

@Miracle Julian wrote, “Mama Phyna your yansh wan be like Mercy Eke own

@Quite Tosyn wrote, “Phyna with the body

