Reaction As Peller Sets To Employ First Class Graduate As PA

According to the 19-year-old content creator, he’s hiring a first class graduate with A’s all through his academic studies from WAEC to graduate level to meet the evolving needs of his brand.

He also assured prospective applicants that salary would not be an obstacle, promising to “Pay any amount” for the right person.

He said; “I want to make a public announcement, God help me to do it. I need a PA, so I need a person who has straight A’s since they were born.

“I need an educated person, please. If you can, send me your certificate. If your bank job does not work out, you will enjoy working here,”

Sunday Telegraph reports that the uneducated Tiktoker have often been ridiculed due to his poor vocabulary speech. Hence his reason of seeking for a first class graduate.

His request has, however, garnered reaction from online users who finds it inappropriate for an uneducated person to hire a first class graduate, while others blamed the country for making education a joke.

clara_oluchee opined, “Person wey no finish secondary school, wan employ graduate? E no go better for Desmond Eliot.”

t20luxury stated, “No one can make mockery of Education. Time will tell…”

oyebisi wrote, “Funny enough, some first-class holder will really apply for the position. Education no be key again for Nigeria, Na TikTok.”

meratelivinglarge said, “Work don finally show for Daniel Regha.”

udohchris1 reacted, “Even if he offer me 2m per month I won’t work under this small boy lie lie. I am a man of pride. I will rather go for 700k job than to be his PA.”

