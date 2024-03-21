New Telegraph

Reaction As Omah Lay Dances Seductively With Another Fan On Stage

Nigerian singer, Omah Lay has stirred yet another reaction on social media for engaging in an intensely sensual dance on stage with a fan.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago Omah Lay came under fire after dancing in a sexually suggestive manner with another man’s girlfriend during a stage performance in London.

The lady arrived at the performance with her boyfriend, who was spotted looking disheartened as they danced on stage.

READ ALSO:

However, during a recent stage performance, the singer pulled off the same stunt with another lady on stage.

Omah Lay could be heard saying; “Easy, easy. I will bend you. Don’t worry. No rushing.”

Netizens expressed concern for the “Bend You” crooner while wondering what his motive actually is.

Check out some reactions below:

Popey asserted: “He is just setting himself up, when he blows the sexual harassment case will begin to roll out”

Clinton Nelson asked: “What exactly does he seek to achieve with such scenes”

Omo Kogi suggested: “I’ll suggest we all cancel Omah lay because this is getting out of hand. E don hijack another person babe ”

Uzomagists stated: “Omay lay must be checked maybe he is on something”

C in C wrote: “He won just make all man single he breaks every relationship in sight ”

Watch Video Below;

