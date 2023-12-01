Reaction As Oladips Shares How He Battle For Survival Amid Blacklash

Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji better known as Oladips has finally addressed the negative assumptions and accusations surrounding the false reports of his fake death and its announcement.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Oladips had in a series of posts via his Instagram page criticised Qdot, Destiny Boy, and Twitter influencers, Mbahdey4you, Daniel Regha, and Kursedman over accusations of faking his death.

He called them out for allegedly spreading the news that he staged his own death to promote his new album, “Superhero Omo Adugbo.”

He, however, expressed his frustration on how they mocked him and created a false narrative about him while he was actually fighting for his life.

In a new development, Oladips shared a video of himself in an undisclosed hospital, receiving medical attention, which states that he was on the brink of death when his management announced his passing.

This comes after he shared a video featuring his mother praying for him amid the unending backlash trailing him.

Below is how netizens reacted to a video of Oladips in the hospital;

_damon_146 noted: “Dae play. Man is still pretending. Get your sh&t together.”

mikelaw__ wrote: “Ogbeni na only you get problem??”

billyque_b said: “Get well soon.”

swag_omoluabi reacted: “Get well soon bruh.”

iamdamzey wrote: “Te Ba Mo Artist To Wa Confused Tio Mo Nkan To Ma Ko! E Bami Play Album Mi Fun Ko la Eti Le Ko Ma Gbo! I Just Wanna Touch Enough Life Through My Music! Emi Ode Kii Shey Egbe Awon Rappers Kon Mo Eni Toh Ma Wusi.”

sainthaywhy stated: “Get fit soon champ.”

dontimmykash010 opined: “Who notices that women dey laugh?

tomi_chapo_blingz penned: “We’re Victorious❤️ Alhamdulillah x1000000. Perfect Recovery My Idolo.”

onlyzest said: “Quick Recovery Champ.”

Watch the video below: