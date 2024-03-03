Reaction As Mr Ibu’s Adopted Daughter Changes His Tiktok Account

The adopted daughter of Nollywood actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, Jasmine has changed his personal Tiktok account of over 1 million followers to her own name, after the actor’s tragic demise.

A check on the late actor’s Tiktok page on Sunday, March 3, 2024, revealed that the account has now been renamed to @LadyJasminec_live.

Jasmine also appeared to have deleted all the late actor’s videos except the ones featuring her.

The development has sparked uproar on social media, with fans of the late actor berating Jasmine for “tampering” with his legacy. Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the renowned actor passed away on Saturday night, weeks after returning from hospital following seven successful surgeries that led to amputation of one of his legs. Confirming his death, The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Dr Emeka Rollas, said he died of cardiac arrest.