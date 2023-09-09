Reaction As Moyo Lawal’s Alleged S*x Tape Leak Online

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has caused a buzz on social media after her alleged S*x tape with a yet-to-be-identified man surfaced online

In the viral video, it could be seen that the actress was making out with a hefty and bearded dark man together on a bed.

The one-minute video showed Moyo Lawal on the bed while the man was on top of her as they engaged in se**ual intercourse. Out of pleasure, the actress moaned continuously as the man did the in-and-out thrusting movement.

READ ALSO:

The clip has generated a lot of reactions online as many took to the comment section to condemn such an act.

However, in the face of this scandal, Moyo Lawal has yet to break her silence.

Check out some reactions trailing the viral tape below: