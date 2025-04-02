Reaction As Mohbad’s Father Drops New Track

Share

Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of the Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has hit the studio to release a new track.

New Telegraph reports that Mr Aloba had picked up from where his son left since his sudden demise on Tuesday, September 2023, under unclear circumstances.

A recent video shows Mohbad’s father at the studio making a new music track. In the intro of the music, he was heard saying ‘This is Mohbad’s dad’.

@AJwealth7 remarked: “Baba, go relax for now, music is not your calling”

@GeniusHawlah commented: “Oríṣiríṣi ”This is Mohbad Dad” really? I been think say na my dad o ”

@IamDONAVE wrote: “What is “this is mohbad’s dad’ doing in the lyrics? Na ad-lib? And na ads for the song?

Abi e no no say we sabi am already”

@mofolajaiye said: “Who dey listen to his music?

I wish him the best”

@FLACKO_VVS stated: “He wants to continue to use his son’s glory.”

@kellyaigbedion commented: “This is foolery…

His friends and family members should stop him.”

@phlexyl wrote: “Useless father. Moving like banger boy”

@Lemriss1 wrote: “Introduction this is Mohbad Dad, aaaaaaaaaaah why Shame dey catch me on behalf of this Man ”

Baba Mohbad about to release another hit 💥 pic.twitter.com/KCyghRhUsN — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) April 1, 2025

