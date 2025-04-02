New Telegraph

April 2, 2025
Reaction As Mohbad’s Father Drops New Track

Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of the Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has hit the studio to release a new track.

New Telegraph reports that Mr Aloba had picked up from where his son left since his sudden demise on Tuesday, September 2023, under unclear circumstances.

A recent video shows Mohbad’s father at the studio making a new music track. In the intro of the music, he was heard saying ‘This is Mohbad’s dad’.

Reaction trailing this posts;

@AJwealth7 remarked: “Baba, go relax for now, music is not your calling”

@GeniusHawlah commented: “Oríṣiríṣi ”This is Mohbad Dad” really? I been think say na my dad o ”

@IamDONAVE wrote: “What is “this is mohbad’s dad’ doing in the lyrics? Na ad-lib? And na ads for the song?

Abi e no no say we sabi am already”

@mofolajaiye said: “Who dey listen to his music?
I wish him the best”

@FLACKO_VVS stated: “He wants to continue to use his son’s glory.”

@kellyaigbedion commented: “This is foolery…
His friends and family members should stop him.”

@phlexyl wrote: “Useless father. Moving like banger boy”

@Lemriss1 wrote: “Introduction this is Mohbad Dad, aaaaaaaaaaah why Shame dey catch me on behalf of this Man ”

Watch video below;

