Reaction As Lord Lamba Reveals Queen’s Child Paternity Amid Engagement News

Nigerian skitmaker, Lord Lamba, has stirred reactions on social media as he confirmed the rumour of welcoming a baby with Big Brother Naija’s (BBNaija) former housemate, Queen Atang.

New Telegraph recalls that the reality TV star made headlines in 2022 after welcoming a baby rumoured to be Nigerian skitmaker, Lord Lamba’s son following a leaked conversation between the Queen and her medical doctor.

At that time, neither the reality TV star nor Lord Lamba confirmed their romantic relationship during the controversies.

However, a few hours after Queen announced her engagement to longtime lover, David, Lord Lamba took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself and his child, whom he had with Queen.

Sharing photos, he captioned them with, “PRINCESS KEILAH KELVIN ANAGBOGU ❤️ ADA NNEWI”

Lord Lamba’s actions have however garnered heavy backlash as many criticized him for posting the baby because his baby’s mother is about to get married.

They further slammed him for keeping quiet about the paternity of the child since over a year ago and wanting to address it just after his baby mama was engaged.

Many tagged him as being insensitive and jealous, while others supported him for posting his child before another man took his child.

Other reality stars as well as public figures, Angel Smith, Nkechi blessing sunday, and others berated Lord Lamba for his outrageous behaviour.