Reaction As Kiddwaya, Cee-C Sparks Dating Rumours

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Terseer Kiddwaya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, has stirred reactions online as he referred to his colleague, Cee-C as his wife in a recent post.

Kiddwaya in a video sighted by New Telegraph could be seen dining with celebrity lawyer, Cynthia Nwadiora, otherwise known as Cee-C at a restaurant.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram page, Kidd captioned it as he declared Cee-C as his wife.

According to him, he brought Ceec out to dinner so they could spend N120m, the prize money for the All Stars show.

He also boasted about the fact that he told Cee-C he was going to spend the N120m on her and that she doesn’t need Biggie’s money to live a luxurious lifestyle.

READ ALSO:

Kiddwaya wrote: “Having dinner with my wife @ceec_official. I told her tonight we are spending that N120m. You don’t need biggie’s money”.

See fans reactions below:

erica.kiddwaya wrote: “Na who no know you go believe you let the cruise begin the cruising master.

adufe_mama said: “ Kiddyy for my baby ceec friendship goes I like it, it is niice❤️”

omagoodheart penned: “Thank God she didn’t listen to you that night but come to think of it, you can still dash her the 120m you know as your new wife ”

ojeshair wrote: “ I too love Kid he knows how to get tongues wagging ”

imanaonyi said: “This 120m Baye won has really pained you guys”

See Post Below: