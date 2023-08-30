Reaction As Ike Reveals What Mercy Eke To Him About Doyin (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ike Onyema, on Wednesday, revealed everything Mercy Eke recently said about Doyin to her after she became the Head of the House (HoH)

Ike in a conversation with Doyin, told her that Mercy had criticised his decision to choose her as BFF during his tenure as HoH.

He mentioned that Mercy Eke told him that Doyin was dirty and shouldn’t have been chosen as BFF.

READ ALSO:

He said: “When I won HoH, Mercy told me not to pick you because you’re a dirty girl.”

In response, Doyin said, “I know she doesn’t like me.”

Concerned fans, however, expressed shock at Ike’s revelations and took to the comment section of the post to share their views.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@Ojoma321: “Ike busy turning stew underground in that house. Wawu.”

@CKazah86030: “Low budget 2pac. Let me remind you that there is life after the show. We await u.”

@ahrinzherome: “IK has finished with now he has moved on to Doyin. The war in their minds now will tear the house down when it explodes.”

@iam_svge: “Lol Ike just doesn’t want mercy to have alliances with any of the housemates. He doesn’t fail to sabotage her when he perceives she’s forming a bond with a housemate.”

@Snooww001: “This is going to be the most interesting week so far in Big Brother House no doubt.”

Watch the video below: