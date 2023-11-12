Reaction As Harrysong Allegedly Marries 30 Women In A Day

Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong has reportedly married 30 women in a single day.

The 42-year-old Afrobeat sensation captured the spotlight after the news of her hilarious marriage broke the internet.

This new development has, however, made Harrysong set a new record in the music industry by surpassing the legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s record of 27 wives in a day.

The report making rounds on social media claims there’s a video where a group of women surrounds Harrysong, all dressed in matching traditional attire—a clear indication of the newlywed brides.

The viral video has sparked widespread speculation and discussions about the singer’s motivation for this unconventional move.

Fans and the public alike are keenly interested in understanding the implications of Harrysong’s decision, both on his personal life and his career.

The Afrobeat singer’s bold move raises questions about societal norms and expectations, prompting discussions on the evolving dynamics of relationships and marriage in contemporary times.

Some are lauding his audacity, while others are curious about the practical aspects of managing such a unique marital arrangement.

As the news continues to circulate, comparisons between Harrysong and Fela Kuti are inevitable.

Fela, an Afrobeat legend, set the previous record with 27 wives, making Harrysong’s 30 marriages an even more remarkable milestone.