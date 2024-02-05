New Telegraph

February 5, 2024
Reaction As Grammy Mistakenly Announce Nicki Minaj As Winner

There has been an uproar on social media after the Recording Academy, Grammy Awards’ official X handle “mistakenly” tweeted ‘Barbie World’ by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice as the winner of the Best Rap Song category instead of Killer Mike’s ‘Scientists & Engineers.’

The announcement elicited excitement from Nicki Minaj fans who hasn’t won a Grammy in her over 20 years career.

However, the organisers hurriedly deleted the tweet and made a new post, announcing ‘Scientists & Engineers’ as the rightful winner.

The blunder by the Recording Academy has garnered a lot of backlash from Nicki Minaj’s fans, with many of them describing it as “disrespectful.”

Meanwhile, American diva, SZA has finally won her first-ever Grammy with her collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers, ‘Ghost In The Machine.’

The song won the Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Reacting to the feat, SZA wrote in an X post on Sunday night: “Holy sh*t thank you @phoebe_bridgers !!! I F*cking love you b*tch.

“Thank you to @RecordingAcad !!!!!!! I’m so grateful and thank you to every producer on this record, especially Rob and Carter. love u gang. We got this one.”

