Reaction As Don Jazzy Gifts Fan N6m

Share

Popular Nigerian music executive and producer, Ajereh Collins, better known as Don Jazzy, has once again surprised his fans with a cash gift of ₦6 million.

The music executive turned an ordinary social media interaction into an unforgettable life-changing moment.

It all started when an X user encouraged their followers to tag celebrities willing to bless them with ₦1 million.

Taking a chance, a user identified as @PopoolaJoke4tagged Don Jazzy in the post, and to her amazement, he responded by sending her ₦1 million.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, the lucky fan quickly shared a screenshot of her new bank balance and expressed her heartfelt appreciation.

She wrote: “Jesuuuuuusssssssss, this is huge ❤️

Thank you so much for your incredible generosity @DONJAZZY.

Receiving 1 million naira is beyond anything I expected, and I’m truly grateful. Your support means the world to me. God bless you abundantly sir,”

READ ALSO:

However, Don Jazzy wasn’t done yet. Noticing that her account balance prior to the credit was just ₦67, he decided to bless her with an additional ₦5 million, bringing the total gift to ₦6 million.

Responding humorously and kindly, he said:

“Amen ooo. That your Akant balance is not healthy. I don add another 5 million. More blessings ma. ”

The fan, completely overwhelmed by the unexpected generosity, poured out her appreciation in a follow-up post filled with emotion and prayers.

“Oluwa oo. I am deeply grateful for this extraordinary blessing. May the Almighty who used you to lift me up reward you beyond measure. May your hands never lack, your heart always be at peace, and your generations forever enjoy divine favor. Thank you @DONJAZZY, may God continue to enlarge your coast.”

Share