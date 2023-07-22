Reaction As DJ Cuppy Hints On New Much, Says She Owes Nigerians Good Music

Famous Nigerian female Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has caused controversy on social media as she tells Nigerians that she owes them music.

DJ Cuppy made this known via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, July 22 with a worried emoji.

The billionaire daughter who hasn’t dropped any song for two years now, has notified her fans that she owes them good music.

She said,“I actually owe you people music sha ”

Here are reaction trailing her tweet;

One @mirexmoses pleaded: “Send the music to Ryan, i use God beg …we already have plenty songs to listen to”

One @ddrfemamen said: “Nooo, you owe us good relationship”

@favouritecoco commented: “We no send you o”

@energycrypt wrote: “Cuppy aswear you don’t owe us anything oooo. We are still take cover from Portable and that rice boy”

@akinjoshua2017 revealed: “I played one of your song in my compound and my neighbor who have been barren for years conceived and gave birth. You are a prophet indeed.”

I actually owe you people music sha 😫 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) July 22, 2023