Reaction As Davido Visits Senate President Akpabio

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has stirred reaction on social media after paying courtesy visit to Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in Abuja.

The high-profile meeting also included nightlife entrepreneur and celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, known to fans as Cubana Chiefpriest.

The visit was made public through a video shared on Instagram by Cubana Chiefpriest, which quickly garnered attention online.

In the clip, the Senate President is seen addressing Davido and his entourage while holding a document, as the group listened attentively. Moments later, Akpabio posed for photographs with Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest, creating a buzz among fans and political watchers alike.

Cubana Chiefpriest accompanied the video with a motivational caption, urging his followers to associate with individuals who reflect the kind of future they envision.

“Try as much as possible to get close to people who look exactly like your future. Abuja nights with Naija 003. Person wey get OBO too get power,” he wrote.

Fans have since reacted to the video with mixed sentiments—some praising the connection between entertainment and governance, while others speculated about the purpose behind the meeting.

An Instagram user @Unusual_Mimi14 wrote, “Pascal, na Akpabio be that o, no believe anything em tell you o. All na politics.”

Another user @Godwinkessi noted: “These people wey scatter Nigeria. Sha Doro I like as u dey take confuse everybody even me, today you’re in PDP tomorrow APC Don Dorobucci.”

@Topchild_ said, “The rich are busy making more connections and the poor are busy quarreling over the rich that doesn’t care about their existence . Make una wake up ooo.”

