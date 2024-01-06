Reaction As Davido, Tiwa Savage Unfollow Each Other On IG

Famous Nigerian Afrobeats singers, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and Tiwatope Savage, also known as Tiwa Savage have stirred reactions online as they unfollow each other on Instagram.

Their decision to unfollow each other left many in a confused state because their children share a close friendship, and the duo have often shown diminished support for each other’s brands compared to the past.

However, a quick check on their Instagram pages unveiled that their friendship may have gone sour once again.

Many internet users have weighed in on the matter and the likely cause of their separation, some speculate a connection to Sophia Momodu, Davido’s first baby mama, who maintains a close relationship with Tiwa.

While others suggested that Davido may be jealous towards the growing bond between the two women, adding that Tiwa initiated the unfollowing after witnessing what she perceived as Davido’s inadequate treatment of Imade.

Reactions trailing this post;

Ungitoh Onorine wrote, “Davido is mad cause Sophia is chilling with Tiwa and Wizkid but that Sophia’s body is banging, it fits cause Wahala for St Kitts Island.”

Dee Tweh wrote, “That is his business, he will be just fine and what is Tiwa’s business with him and Sophia? Or is he begging and Sophia no gree.”

Porsche Anderson wrote, “You can’t be friends with my enemies. I kicked them off.”

I Am Blessed wrote, “Long overdue.”

Aminaj Fahrad wrote, “Maybe Tiwa sees exactly how he’s treating his daughter but you social media warriors will blame Sophia.”

Amosky Babe wrote, “Childish stuff. Grow the fuck up both of you”.