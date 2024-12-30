The singer opined that the unknown individual must be a government worker, as they are the only ones who can afford to spend that much.

READ ALSO:

Sharing the bill, he captioned the post with “Someone’s bill last nite. Must be Seyi Tinubu’s friends & APC members, including PBAT friends that has four Rolls Royces & a Honda. They are the only people who can afford it”

Reactions trailing this post;

@nedugabs said: “I am curious about the payment process:

Is it with our naira card?

Is it with our naira USSD transfer?

Is it with our naira mobile app?

Is it with electronic bank transfer?

Is it with Internet bank transfer?

Lastly

Is it inside the banking hall dat u need to bring nin bvn NEPA bill to move such an amount from ur account?

Just asking because is like all this cbn regulations are for poor Nigerians trying to survive.

Before I forget what is the bank charges and cbn væt etc.

Chai Nigeria”

@Huma_nity_1st remarked: “People no dey try at all

How can someone spend this huge in a club when we have people who cannot afford a decent meal this season.”

@jeremiadetunji wrote: “Check the tax this person paid this 2024 if the person paid tax at all! It may not be up to the 2. something million on top the N90m!”

@majorlouwe commented: “Collabo effort most times baba”

@DatNaijaGuy1 wrote: “It’s not difficult to know when someone is spending money gotten from crime.”

See post below;