Reaction As Burna Boy Allegedly Flies Vera Sidika To Lagos

Nigerian Afrobeat star, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has stirred reactions as he allegedly flies Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika to Lagos.

New Telegraph reports that Burna Boy first met Vera Sidika in 2020 but sparked dating rumours when they happened to post a picture of themselves together at a shooting range and in karting gear in the same vicinity, which many speculated was Los Angeles, USA.

However, Vera debunked the rumours by pointing out that Burna Boy was in a relationship.

But in a new update, rumours speculating online claim that the singer flew the socialite from Kenya to Lagos so they could spend some time together.

The duo appeared to be entering his Lagos mansion in the photos and videos circulating on the internet.

In a video, the singer, who was wearing red basketball shorts, is seen escorting the 34-year-old inside the mansion.

Vera posted photos of herself while in Burna Boy’s Lamborghini, which fueled more rumours of a possible romance.

This has sparked reaction online, as many praised the Grammy winner for his love for ladies with massive derrieres.

See reactions below:

Medium Photography wrote: “This is the real reason he turned down the Dubai gig of $5 million. Yansh.”

Official Crßzy Aquarian reacted: “Odogwu will reach everyone. I remember last year Nengi was lapping him.”

Ogonnaa said: “Odogwu and big yansh.”

