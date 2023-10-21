Reaction As Bolanle Ninalowo Hints On Finding Love Again

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has hinted at finding love again barely two months after splitting with his wife, Bunmi Ninalowo.

In a recent Instagram update, the actor speaks on having a wavy feeling for a lady, but he was caught off guard, deliberating on what move to make in making his romantic intentions known.

He, however, looked to his followers for advice on how to say “hi” to his beloved for the first time, the art of extending a welcoming hand, and much more.

Bolanle Ninalowo revealed his feelings, admitting to a strange and wonderful sensation that poured over him.

According to him, these feelings are new and he doesn’t know what it feels like anymore.

He wrote, “Where are my Dr. loves? I peeped at her. How do I say hil!! Do I ask her out on a date?

Heck, I don’t even know what it feels like anymore! But these new wavy feelings, though! The heart is tingling; I feel a beat coming.”

