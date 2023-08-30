Reaction As Bobrisky Shows Off Alleged Lover

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has gotten tongues wagging on social media after showing off the face of his alleged boyfriend.

Recalls that the controversial socialite has been talking about his “supposed boyfriend” for a long time but has never shown the face of the man he is dating.

He also shared a screenshot from his WhatsApp chat with his “supposed boyfriend” where he was asking him to send a video of his newly acquired body.

However, a few days before his birthday, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to share pre-birthday photos of himself and his alleged boyfriend in matching outfits.

Although the 32-year-old crossdresser didn’t specify his relationship with the man, fans have concluded that the man might be the faceless boyfriend Bobrisky has been hiding.

Read some comments below.

@Mide_honey commented, “Shey na your follower your husband dey throw middle finger for? Idris this man isn’t husband material ”.

@ellis_unbeatble: also commented, “Adam and Steve ”.

@Vicky_ojah: “Bob, no be birthday picture be this, na wedding picture .. is there something you ain’t telling us?”.

@Bambistore: “Dem no go arrest this one’s oooo.. just have money and leg in this country.. anyways happy married life or whatever is it you both are celebrating”.

@Olobadzy: “Na every year una dey rent man. I hope the guy future wife Dey see am Sha no bring wedding invite come online cos dem go to drag am”.