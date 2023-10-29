Reaction As Bella Shmurda Performs On Stage With Late Mohbad’s Singlet

Nigerian singer and best friend of late afrobeat superstar, Mohbad, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, better known by his stage name Bella Shmurda has been sighted in a video wearing a singlet that once belonged to his late friend, Mohbad.
In a viral video, Bella Shmurda could be seen wearing a black singlet alleged to be owned by his late friend, Mohbad, who passed away in a controversial situation on Tuesday, September 12th.
It would be recalled that weeks after Mohbad’s death, Bella Shmurda, who seems to find it hard to forget his late friend, wore Mohbad’s singlet to an event amid ongoing investigations.
People who watched the video after it surfaced on the internet flooded the comment section of the post to express their views.
See some reactions below:
@JtBy2568: “They sell this singlet in rahman jago’s boutique anyways may mohbad soul rest in peace.”
@barbahtunde: “Justice for mohbad. May almighty Allah let his soul rest in perfect peace.”
@usefulpain1: “No matter what this Bella will never be the same. Deep down inside him.”
@Realtonyblack1: “Showing love costs anyone nothing but the wicked as no rest.”
@O_omayoza: “For a sec I thought that was mohbad.”
@Diamond_presh1: “Rip mohbad, We miss you.”
https://x.com/olamide0fficial/status/1718573265650917468?s=46