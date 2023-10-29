Reaction As Bella Shmurda Performs On Stage With Late Mohbad’s Singlet

It would be recalled that weeks after Mohbad’s death, Bella Shmurda, who seems to find it hard to forget his late friend, wore Mohbad’s singlet to an event amid ongoing investigations.

@JtBy2568: “They sell this singlet in rahman jago’s boutique anyways may mohbad soul rest in peace.”

@barbahtunde: “Justice for mohbad. May almighty Allah let his soul rest in perfect peace.”

@usefulpain1: “No matter what this Bella will never be the same. Deep down inside him.”

@Realtonyblack1: “Showing love costs anyone nothing but the wicked as no rest.”

@O_omayoza: “For a sec I thought that was mohbad.”

@Diamond_presh1: “Rip mohbad, We miss you.”

https://x.com/olamide0fficial/status/1718573265650917468?s=46