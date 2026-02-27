REA Unveils 500 Electrification Projects in N170bn 2026 Budget

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has unveiled an ambitious plan to execute over 500 electrification projects in the 2026 fiscal year.

The Managing Director of the agency, Dr Abba Aliyu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the sidelines of the 2026 budget defence with the House Committee on Rural Electrification in Abuja on Friday.

He revealed that the agency’s total budget proposal for 2026 stands at N170 billion. Of this amount, N100 billion has been earmarked and approved for the National Public Sector Solarisation Initiative — a flagship programme designed to provide sustainable and cost-effective electricity to government institutions.

He explained that the N100 billion allocation will fund the deployment of hybrid mini-grids for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) within and outside Abuja, reducing dependence on the national grid and cutting the cost of energy consumption in public facilities.

Citing the National Hospital, Abuja, as an example, the REA boss noted that the agency has already deployed solar-based infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, significantly lowering operational energy costs while improving service delivery.

Providing a breakdown of the proposed interventions, Aliyu said the 2026 budget captures a diverse mix of projects tailored to the specific energy needs of different communities.

Earlier, Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Mohammed Bukar (APC-Borno), said that after detailed scrutiny of the agency’s submissions, the committee was satisfied with the explanations and supporting documentation presented.

Bukar noted that the REA has made measurable progress in expanding energy access through off-grid and renewable energy interventions across rural communities, federal institutions and public sector establishments nationwide.

He commended the agency’s adherence to procurement regulations, fiduciary safeguards, and development partner frameworks guiding its operations.

However, the lawmaker stressed that the committee would undertake oversight visits to project sites for on-the-spot assessments, in line with its constitutional responsibility.