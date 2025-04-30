REA Targets N1tn For Renewable Energy Projects, Plans Renewable University

Share

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is set to raise close to N1 trillion to scale up its renewable energy initiatives and infrastructure projects across Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the agency’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, during a media briefing in Lagos, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Aliyu stated that the REA has made significant progress in addressing legacy challenges, including the elimination of abandoned projects, and is now focusing on strategic initiatives aimed at deepening energy access and sustainability.

“To date, there’s no single abandoned project under the REA. We have paid all outstanding dues to contractors, mobilized them back to project sites, and completed these projects,” he said.

“There may be some incomplete ones due to limited budgetary provisions, but they are not abandoned.”

A major pillar of the agency’s forward-looking strategy is the creation of the Renewable Energy Asset Management Company, which has received approval from the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu. According to Aliyu, the company will consolidate large-scale REA projects on its balance sheet and use that position to raise additional capital—potentially up to N1 trillion—for future development.

In addition to its funding drive, REA is also working towards the establishment of a Renewable University, which will serve as a hub for training and research in the renewable energy sector. A consulting firm is currently conducting a feasibility study for the proposed institution.

Aliyu also noted that the agency is progressing with its Energizing Education initiative. “We are completing Phase 3, which involves powering eight universities, including the University of Yola, University of Port Harcourt, University of Uyo, and the Federal Universities of Technology in Nasarawa and Lokoja,” he said. Plans are underway to launch Phase 4, covering an additional eight universities.

Another key priority for the REA is promoting local manufacturing of photovoltaic (PV) panels.

Aliyu emphasized the federal government’s commitment to encouraging indigenous solar panel production and reducing reliance on imports.

He recently visited a 100-megawatt capacity PV panel manufacturing plant in Ikotun, Lagos, where he assessed the company’s production standards and quality control systems.

“There has been some debate about whether the federal government is banning the importation of PV panels. Our goal is not to ban but to promote local manufacturing and support companies already operating in this space,” Aliyu explained.

He added that such visits help the agency understand the challenges facing local manufacturers and allow it to support and expand renewable energy investments.

He also highlighted the importance of gender inclusivity in the energy sector, noting his attendance at an event focused on empowering women entrepreneurs in renewable energy.

Photovoltaic panels, commonly known as solar panels, convert sunlight into electricity using the photovoltaic effect.

The electricity generated can be used directly, stored in batteries, or converted into alternating current to power homes and businesses or be fed into the national grid.

The REA’s renewed focus on funding, education, and local manufacturing reflects its broader commitment to transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape through sustainable and inclusive development.

