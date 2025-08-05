REA Signs MoUs To Drive N500bn Renewable Energy Investment

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has signed many Memoranda of Understanding with key institutions and private sector players. Managing Director, REA, Abba Aliyu, confirmed the signing of MOUs at an event, themed “Strengthening Partnership for Sustainable Energy Access and Socio-Economic Development,” in Abuja which was attended by stakeholders from the financial institutions, clean energy sub-sectors, security, agriculture and correctional services.

Sources said the MoUs targetover N500 billion in privatesector-led investments and significant infrastructure deployments across underserved communities. Aliyu said MoUs are not ceremonial paperwork but practical roadmaps for delivering measurable results. He explained the past MoU outcomes, including “Deployment of four smart police stations in collaboration with the Police Trust Fund. Delivery of a renewable energy testing and simulation centre with Chinese tech giant Huawei and Mobilisation of N100bn private sector debt funding via First City Monument Bank for renewable energy service companies.

He said: “I would like to start by stating clearly on record that this is not the first time that the Rural Electrification Agency has signed MOUs. And the question that the Nigerian public should ask the Rural Electrification Agency is, what about the previous MOUs that we have signed? What came out of them? Oftentimes, we have seen that within the public institution or even the private sector, a lot of MOUs will be signed, and at the end of the day, nothing comes out of it.

“But in the case of the Rural Electrification Agency, it is a different ballgame. We sign MOUs as a way to create a structured approach to how we are going to deal with certain elements of our work and, at the same time, create synergy between the Rural Electrification Agency and other stakeholders. And I would like to use this opportunity to give an account of what happens to the previous MOUs that we have signed.”