REA Signs Agreement to Boost Off-Grid Power Generation

The Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) has achieved a significant milestone with the signing of a grant agreement involving two mini- grid developers, namely ACOB Lighting Tech. Ltd and Off grid Electric Ltd. Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engineer Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, who dis- closed this in Abuja yesterday, said the developers met the stringent prerequisites for participation under the Minimum Subsidy Tender (MST) sub-component. According to him, the grant is funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency.

Salihijo explained that the agreement signals a transformative leap forward in bolstering off- grid power generation in Jigawa and Nasarawa states. He said that about 7,747 customers across various localities in these two states will gain access to an estimated 3,454Kv PV capacity, promising more sustainable and reliable energy sources. “With an average daily load of 9,044kWh/day and 4,633kWh/day for Jigawa and Nasarawa states, respectively, the project is poised to deploy hybrid mini-grid solutions across 21 sites in Jigawa state managed by Offgrid Electric Ltd and five sites in Nasarawa State managed by ACOB Lighting Tech. Ltd,” he said.

During the signing ceremony, Abba Aliyu, the Head of NEP’s Project Management Unit (HPMU), expressed optimism about the agreement’s positive impact. He explained that the signing of the grant agreement commits the developers to deliver within the stipulated time frame. Aliyu urged the developers to leverage on the opportunities presented by MST projects to create a linkage by promoting productive use of equipment (PUE) within communities.

He emphasised that creating a nexus between the Minimum Subsidy Tender (MST) and PUE, both funded by the AfDB, will enhance the sustainability of mini-grids and further facilitate rapid socio-economic development in com- munities. In his remarks, Mr. Alexander Obiechina, the CEO of ACOB Lighting Tech. Ltd., expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling all contractual obligations.