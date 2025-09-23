REA Provides Electricity Access To 8 Million Nigerians

The Chief Executive Officer, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, says the agency has provided electricity access to about eight million Nigerians out of the 90 million people said to be without electricity supply.

He stated that the electricity provision was made under the Nigeria Electrification Project in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to close the energy deficit gap. He added that the agency planned to ensure that many more Nigerian benefit from the scheme in 2025.

Aliyu said: “There are reports that many Nigerians don’t have access to electricity. But under the Nigeria Electrification Project, we have provided electricity to eight million Nigerians. We also have a programme that is targeting 17.5 million people. So, in three years 17.5 million people will also be out of darkness.

“We are currently working on deploying 42 interconnected mini-grids, and six have already been completed in Osun, Plateau, Cross River, and Niger State. “We are moving away from the traditional concept of government issuing contracts. What we are doing is incentivising the private sector to deploy infrastructure.

This ensures sustainability because they have their own money at stake.” He added: “It is a myth to continuously think that government infrastructure is deployed and not working. The projects we are deploying, more especially those under the private sector, are working.

“Part of the discussion during the President’s visit to Japan was a $190m co-financing agreement with JICA for the distributed access programme. That will provide electricity to an additional 1.83 million Nigerians.

“Before this administration, the country only had 120 megawatts of solar assembly capacity. Today, we have over 600 megawatts, and with new projects signed, Nigeria will soon hit close to three gigawatts. This shows that dependence on imported panels is being reversed.”