REA Powers 46,000 Homes, Businesses In Nigeria

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has said that it has deployed 103 mini-grids and over 80 mini-grids that have powered 46,000 homes and businesses in Nigeria.

It said the total capacity of the mini-grids is 5.8 MegaWatts, which it claimed has been completed and commissioned.

REA Managing Director, Mr Ahmed Salihijo, also said the intervention was under the Performance Based Grant (PBG) subcomponent of the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), which is funded by the World Bank.

He spoke during his presentation at the 10th Mini Grid Roundtable discussion, held virtually on Wednesday in Abuja in conjunction with some developers.

He stated that the deployment of the mini-grids across Nigeria was a crucial advancement in enhancing electricity access for households, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as public facilities in rural and underserved regions of Nigeria.

Salihijo said, “The REA was established with the mandate to increase access to electricity by bridging the energy access deficit in Nigeria. Since its inception, we have made significant progress in achieving this goal.

The Agency is implementing various electrification programmes – like the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) – targeted at creating lasting impacts by fostering economic growth, improving education, and enhancing the overall quality of life of Nigerians.

“One of the key strategies that we are using to achieve this goal is the Performance Based Grant (PBG) sub-component. The PBG is a financing mechanism that provides grants to qualified developers to construct and operate mini-grids in rural communities.”

He said the PBG has been very successful in attracting private-sector investments in mini-grids.

According to him, through the NEP, over 80 mini-grids have been completed and commissioned, connecting about 32,000 households, MSMEs, and public facilities, and providing clean and reliable electricity.

The REA MD said the Solar Hybrid Mini-grid component has witnessed remarkable success, with a total of 46,661 verified connections made to households, MSMEs, and public facilities and added that an additional 281,578 connections are in progress, and are poised to further expand the project’s impact and reach.

Head of the REA Project Management Unit of the NEP, Abba Aliyu, stated that the deployment of the mini-grids as part of the NEP initiative underscored the agency’s commitment to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions to communities that have long been underserved.

Aliyu said, “Our goal has always been to empower communities with the power of electricity. These 103 mini-grids represent brighter futures, improved livelihoods, and growth opportunities.”

“The initiative has already positively impacted over 230,000 people across Nigeria, leading to positive changes in their daily routines, economic activities, and overall quality of life.

“The installation of 5.8 MW of photovoltaic (PV) capacity underscores REA’s commitment to harnessing renewable energy sources for sustainable power solutions.

“As the REA continues its efforts, the successful deployment of 103 mini-grids stands as a testament to the project’s dedication to creating a brighter and more electrified future for communities throughout Nigeria.”