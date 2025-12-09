REA Plans N500bn Capital-Market Raise

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Aliyu, has said that the agency will raise N500 billion from the capital market.

He stated that the plan is backed by a new renewable asset management company designed to hold and leverage federal solar investments worth $200 million to $300 million. He spoke at PwC’s power roundtable in Lagos adding that the move was part of a broader push to unlock long-term financing for off-grid projects.

According to him, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, had approved the creation of the Renewable Energy Asset Management Company, (RAMCO) adding that the new asset management company will be created with a balance sheet of between $200m and $300m, and that the assets must be collateralised to create more private sector funding.

He stated that REA would immediately move all its renewable assets into the new firm. Aliyu said: “For the sustainability of our projects, the minister approved the creation of the Renewable Energy Asset Management Company.

And I presented this because the private sector needs to see this. So, all those assets of energising education that we have done, we have sent the request. Once the minister approves it, we are going to move those assets into the balance sheet of this RAMCO.

“So, the RAMCO will be created with a balance sheet of close to $200 million to $300 million. And we are not now going to wait and just look at our asset, just providing services.

Those assets must be collateralised to create more private sector funding. “REA will soon go to the capital market to raise N500 billion using RAMCO, using the assets for us to have funding to continue to do the work that we are doing.

And that is also the great finance and investment facility that we are now co-hosting. We want to now change that narrative because we can’t just sit and say there is no project development financing.

What are we doing? So we are changing that. We’re discussing with the Bank of Industry to create a project planning, financing, and credit facility all embedded in one. And this is a discussion that has gone very far.”