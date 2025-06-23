REA Partners FCMB On N100bn Facility To Accelerate Electricity Access

Share

In a landmark move to bolster electricity access for millions of Nigerians, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) have entered into a strategic collaboration to pro – vide a N100 billion loan facility targeted at accelerating private sector-led deployment of renewable energy solutions across the country.

The agreement supports the implementation of the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES) initiative.

It will enable the deployment of decentralised renewable energy projects aimed at delivering reliable power to approximately 2,000,000 households in unserved and underserved areas across the country.

The signing of these agreements between REA and FCMB signifies the commencement of private sector investment in the Rural Electrification Agency’s renewable energy space, which was catalysed by the $750 million DARES World Bank funding.

The approval of DARES funding by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, its commencement, and the guidance of the Federal Ministry of Power will undoubtedly lead to increased private sector funding, accelerating the intended impact of supplying electricity to 17.5 million Nigerians in unserved and underserved communities.

Under this partnership, FCMB will provide a revolving loan facility of N1 billion per eligible mini-grid developer for a period of two years, with potential for scale-up.

The facility will serve as a critical financial instrument for developers engaged under REA’s DARES programme, which is an initiative designed to expand inclusive energy access and stimulate economic growth through the deployment of interconnected and isolated mini-grids, as well as productive-use applications.

Share