REA-NEP Signs Agreement to Accelerate Electricity Access

The Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) has signed a grant agreement with two mini-grid developers, ACOB Lighting Tech. Ltd and Offgrid Electric Ltd. The developers, according to a statement from NEP Communications Unit, which was made available to journalists yesterday, they met the stringent prerequisites for participation under the Minimum Subsidy Tender (MST) sub-component, funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) under the leadership of Engineer Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad.

The statement said the groundbreaking agreement signaled a transformative leap forward in bolstering off-grid power generation in Jigawa and Nasarawa states. It stated that approximately 7,747 customers across various localities in these states would gain access to an estimated 3,454Kv PV capacity, promising more sustainable and reliable energy sources. It said: “With an average daily load of 9,044kWh/day and 4,633kWh/day for Jigawa and Nasarawa states, respectively, the project is poised to deploy hybrid mini-grid solutions across 21 sites in Jigawa state managed by Offgrid Electric Ltd and 5 sites in Nasarawa State managed by ACOB Lighting Tech. Ltd.”

The Head of NEP’s Project Management Unit (HPMU), Abba Aliyu, during the signing ceremony, expressed optimism about the agreement’s positive impact. He said: “The signing of the grant agreement commits the developers to deliver within the stipulated time- frame. We anticipate them delivering the quality and quantity enshrined in the contract within the agreed period.” Aliyu also urged developers to leverage the opportunities presented by MST projects to create a linkage by promoting productive use of equipment (PUE) within communities.

He emphasised that creating a nexus between the Minimum Subsidy Tender (MST) and PUE, both funded by the AfDB, will enhance the sustainability of mini-grids and further facilitate rapid socio- economic development in communities, aligning with the project’s objectives. The Chief Executive Officer of ACOB Lighting Tech. Ltd., Mr. Alexander Obiechina, conveyed gratitude and a firm commitment to fulfilling all contractual obligations. He said: “This is a significant achievement for us. The location and proximity of this project to Abuja give us very high visibility. We hope the cooperation we’ve received from you will remain sustained.”

MD Offgrid Electric Limited , Khalis Muhammed, said he was excited about the successful signing and additionally, projected that with the careful management of the facility, the lifespan of the project, would experience quality longevity of even up to 20 years or more. He said: “By God’s grace, we’ll deliver within the deadline and build something with a lasting and sustainable impact for the next 20 years and beyond.”