February 22, 2024
February 22, 2024
REA, EY to Partner States, Discos on Sustainable Energy Access

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA), in partnership with Ernst & Young (EY), has concluded arrangements to organize a workshop to dissect ways and means for improved energy access through collaboration with states and Distribution companies (Discos).

According to a press release, the partnership is sequel to the Federal Government’s signing of the Electric Power Sector Re- form Act (2023). The statement said that workshop, which has as its theme, “Implementing the Electricity Act 2023: Improved energy access through collaboration with states and Discos—The Nigeria outlook,” holds on 27- 28 February 2024 in Abuja.

Commenting on the initiative, REA said in a statement that the partnership is on the back of fulfilling its mandate and ensuring the smooth delivery of some of its projects, through creating a harmonious working relationship between it, the states and the Distributions Companies.

The agency also said that the objectives of the roundtable include creating a pathway that will provide access to data on unelectrified communities and allowing for proper co-ordination/flow of information within the Discos, States and other private partners.

