REA Enters Into $700,000 Agreement With Ecowas

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission under the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP).

In a statement yesterday, it explained that the agreement, signed on February 23, 2026, provides grant funding support from ECOWAS for the electrification of 15 public health and education facilities in Nigeria using solar photovoltaic (PV) systems.

It added that following the signing of the REA-ECOWAS MoU, the agency also entered into a separate agreement with the Niger State Government to facilitate state-level collaboration and co-financing for selected project sites within the state. According to it, the development is a major step toward improving electricity access in public institutions.

It said: “The ECOWAS partnership marks the formal commencement of Nigeria’s pilot implementation phase under ROGEAP which is a regional initiative supported by the World Bank to expand off-grid electricity access across West Africa and the Sahel.

Under the agreement, ECOWAS will provide a grant of $700,000 to support the installation of solar PV systems in rural health centres and schools located in the FCT, Niger State, and Nasarawa State. The project will be implemented by REA as the technical and financial implementing agency.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of REA, Dr. Abba Aliyu, described the agreement as a strong demonstration of regional collaboration driving national development.

He said: “This partnership with ECOWAS reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to expanding reliable electricity access to critical public institutions. Electrifying health centres and schools means improving healthcare delivery, enhancing learning conditions, and strengthening community development.”

Reflecting on the regional significance of the project, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, said: “This pilot phase in Nigeria is a cornerstone of our regional strategy to eliminate energy poverty. By providing sustainable solar solutions to schools and clinics, we are not just lighting up buildings; we are powering the future of West Africa. This collaboration with the REA demonstrates how regional grants can be effectively localized to touch the lives of the most vulnerable citizens.”