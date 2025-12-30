REA Deploys Over 200 Mini-Grids

The Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Abubakar Aliyu, said the agency has deployed more than 200 mini-grids across underserved communities nationwide in 2025.

He explained that deployments took place under the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) between January and December, 2025.

According to him, this has marked a major step in efforts to close Nigeria’s electricity access gap, adding that the completion of the NEP represents a significant milestone in improving the reliability of electricity supply.

He said: “We are currently building over 900 mini grids across the country; our target is to build 1,350.” Aliyu stated that REA made notable progress in renewable energy deployment in 2025, addign that this was driven by both ongoing and newly approved projects.

He stated that President Bola Tinubu approved the $750 million Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES) project, which aims to deploy 1,350 mini-grids to provide electricity to about 17.5 million Nigerians nationwide.

He added that REA has deepened collaboration with subnational governments by engaging 21 states through state-by-state roundtable meetings, an initiative he described as unprecedented.

He stated that the engagements provided states with data, partnership frameworks and updates on ongoing electrification projects, helping to align federal and state electrification efforts.