REA deploys 100 mini-grids, powering over 5m Nigerians

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Rural Electrification Agency, Mallam Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, has said that the agency has optimised the Nigerian electrification project to strengthen the off-grid space while deploying over 100 mini-grids and powering over 5 million Nigerians.

He spoke during an inspection and impact assessment of the 90kwp solar hybrid mini-grid at Adafila community, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State. He said: “Over the years, we have optimized the NEP to strengthen the off-grid space while deploying over 100 mini-grids and powering over five million Nigerians through this singular programme. With the successful implementation of the programme, we are confident in the model and positioned for an even wider impact across the nation. “Our focus remains the same, with a renewed sense of purpose: to accelerate the deployment of sustainable energy solutions for productive use, socio-economic growth, and transformative change in unserved and underserved areas.” He commended the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu for encouraging and nudging the agency along the path of progress.

He said the presence of the minister at the inspection site of the mini-grid was another profound demonstration of the minister’s commitment to the critical task of energy access in the country. He stated that over the years, the ministry had continued to optimise the mandate of REA. He added that with the project and other ongoing ones in Oyo State and all 36 states including the FCT they were not mere social infrastructure but beacons of hope, symbols of progress and catalysts for change. Salihijo said: “They signify a departure from the past and a step towards a future where energy poverty is relegated to history. We already have the assurance of strong will power from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is, therefore, with great delight that I witness strategy in action, assessing the nationwide impact of the World Bankfunded Nigeria Electrification Project Performance-Based Grant. This project you witness here today is one of over 100 delivered through this programme nationwide.”