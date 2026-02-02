REA Delivers Mini-Grid, Stable Water To Over 2,500 Residents In Damau

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has announced that it has successfully completed and commissioned a 100 kWp solar mini-grid in Damau, a rural community in the Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State, marking another milestone in the agency’s mandate to expand sustainable energy access and improve socio-economic growth in underserved and underserved communities across Nigeria.

According to a statement, the Damau mini-grid, delivered through the Federal Government’s Capital Subvention, is one of several renewable energy infrastructure projects being deployed by the REA.

Through the Agency’s 2024 Capital Projects, currently being rounded up, 39 new mini-grids are being added to the nation’s clean energy assets.

It added that for the over 2,500 residents of the Damau community, the impact is already tangible. In line with the REA’s impact-focused strategy, the 100kWp facility is already powering households, small businesses, and public infrastructure, while also driving a critical social outcome: the electrification of a solar submersible borehole, complete with sufficient storage, now supplying clean and potable water to the men, women and children of the community.

The statement further said that the community borehole, powered by the mini-grid and designed as part of the Agency’s intervention, has significantly reduced the burden of water scarcity, particularly for women and children who traditionally travel long distances in search of water. With reliable power, water is now available consistently, safely, and sustainably.

“In recent times, the REA has strengthened the deployment strategy under the Federal Government’s Capital Projects, exploiting more renewable energy solutions and productive use of anchor-loads, to improve socioeconomic impact and sustainable growth, beyond the traditional grid extension projects usually deployed through the Capital subvention.

“This has enabled the Agency to optimise its Federal budget to deliver economically viable and sustainable energy infrastructure,” the statement added.

Speaking on the intervention at the official commissioning of the project, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of REA, Dr Abba Abubakar Aliyu, said: “The Damau project reflects the Agency’s evolving approach to rural electrification, one that deliberately integrates energy access with social infrastructure and community needs, rather than deploying power in isolation.

“The ongoing energy access scale-up effort of the Federal Government is a clear example of how decentralised renewable energy can transform rural communities.”

While emphasising the central role State Governments must continue to play in the nation’s renewable energy scale-up phase in Nigeria, he commended the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, for his sustained support to the agency as it continues to design projects that respond directly to the priorities of the people.

The Executive Director, Technical Services at the REA, Engr. Umar Abdullahi Umar, hinted at the recent unveiling of the REA’s harmonised technical standards and specifications, which serve as a guide for the sustainable deployment of off-grid energy infrastructure, nationwide. He explained that with the Agency’s alignment with the best technical standards,

“The Damau mini-grid reflects our technical commitment to delivering reliable, fit-for-purpose renewable energy infrastructure that responds directly to community needs.

“By integrating electricity with essential services like water supply, we are ensuring that power access translates into real social impact, sustainability, and a clear pathway for future expansion.”

In line with the REA’s close-knit engagement with diverse stakeholders, the statement explained that the Damau project was delivered through close engagement with community leaders and political representatives, reinforcing REA’s commitment to inclusive planning, local ownership, and stakeholder collaboration.

It added that this approach not only ensures smoother project delivery but also strengthens sustainability, accountability, and community buy-in, all critical factors for the long-term success of rural energy infrastructure.

“Importantly, the Damau mini-grid presents a strong case for future expansion. Early demand signals from households, commercial users, and productive enterprises indicate growing energy needs, positioning the community as a viable candidate for scale-up, beyond 100kWp.

“The REA has acknowledged this potential and continues to assess pathways for expanding capacity in line with demand growth, sustainability considerations, and available funding windows,” the statement added.