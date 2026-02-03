REA Delivers 100kwp Mini-Grid, Water To Over 2,500 Residents In Damau

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has announced that it has successfully completed and commissioned a 100 kWp solar mini-grid in Damau, a rural community in Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State, marking another milestone in the agency’s mandate to expand sustainable energy access and improve socio-economic growth in underserved and underserved communities across Nigeria.

According to a statement yesterday, the Damau mini-grid, delivered through the Federal Government’s capital subvention, is one of several renewable energy infrastructure projects being deployed by the REA. Through the agency’s 2024 capital projects, currently being rounded up, 39 new mini-grids are being added to the nation’s clean energy assets.

It added that for the over 2,500 residents of Damau community, the impact is already tangible.

In line with the REA’s impactfocused strategy, the 100kWp facility is already powering households, small businesses, and public infrastructure, while also driving a critical social outcome: the electrification of a solar submersible borehole, complete with sufficient storage, now supplying clean and potable water to the men, women and children of the community.