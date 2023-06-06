New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. REA, Chapel Hill…

REA, Chapel Hill Denham sign MoU for off-grid electrification

Vinkmag ad

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chapel Hill Denham, an independent investment banking and securities trading firm, to drive the adoption of solar power and facilitate the financing for off-grid electrification projects in Nigeria.
The deal was signed by the parties at an investor matchmaking event held in partnership with the Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Programme (PA-NPSP, USAID).
REA in a statement said the partnership was part of Nigeria’s quest to expand solar power access and accelerate economic development.
It added that the joint efforts were intended to play a leading role in achieving Nigeria’s energy access goals and driving positive change in the country’s power sector.
REA has deployed the Solar Power Naija programme, a critical component of Nigeria’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), to provide five million new solar connections in off-grid communities.
Chief Executive Officer of Chapel Hill Denham, Mr Bolaji Balogun, said the project perfectly aligned with the company’s commitment to driving transformative solutions that positively impact the lives of Nigerians.
He assured of the commitment and readiness of his firm to deliver sustainable solar power projects that will boost Nigeria’s economic growth and social well-being.
Balogun said: “Together, we will work tirelessly to deliver sustainable solar power projects that contribute to the economic growth and social well-being of the nation.”
It was gathered that Chapel Hill Denham had actively funded infrastructure projects that promote climate resilience and sustainable development, leading approximately 80 per cent of green bond issuances in Nigeria.
That initiative is expected to generate an annual increase of N7 billion in tax revenues and contribute $10 million towards import substitution.

Read Previous

Subsidy Removal: FG to issue licences for petrol importation
Read Next

AfDB: No justification for absymal power supply in Nigeria

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023