Re-Run: Umahi’s Brother Declares For Ebonyi South

Austin Umahi, a younger brother to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has declared for the re-run for the Ebonyi South senatorial district.

Austin’s declaration comes days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed February 2024 for the conduct of the re-run poll in some federal and state constituencies to fill the vacant seats.

The seat for Ebonyi South Senatorial district became vacant following his brother’s appointment as the Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Monday, Austin said that a true democratic process is the only way to ensure the emergence of an acceptable senator for the zone.

He explained that he is eminently qualified and suitable to give his people the best representation, having gained experiences from both the business and political sectors.

He noted that the political arrangements, and structure, without sentiments, favour his bid.

Austin said: “I am a pencil in the hands of God, my Creator, and He is not done with me. We are in a democratic dispensation and it is not in doubt whether I am in for Ebonyi’s senatorial seat.

“I want all my supporters and well-wishers to pray for the success of both the primary and re-run elections. I am from Ohaozara and that is where Ebonyi state zoning committee zoned the senatorial seat and it has not changed to the best of my knowledge.

“I am not going for it for myself but for the people because it is the time to make a positive mark and change the narrative. Ebonyi South should be given an opportunity to elect who represents them in a transparent manner and whoever emerges democratically should go.

“I am ably qualified as well as others, I challenge other aspirants to present themselves and let our people make their choice.”